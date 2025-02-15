Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Issues Earnings Results

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. 5,862,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

