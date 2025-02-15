Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.
Endeavor Group has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
Endeavor Group Price Performance
EDR stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Endeavor Group
In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 263,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,519,731.39. This trade represents a 169.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $68,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,531.92. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,535,485 shares of company stock valued at $239,160,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
