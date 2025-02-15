Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 263,200 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.97 per share, with a total value of $38,682,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 418,587 shares in the company, valued at $61,519,731.39. The trade was a 169.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $68,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,531.92. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,535,485 shares of company stock worth $239,160,243 in the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,237,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 862,380 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Shares of EDR stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently -11.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

