Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in January

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,058,600 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 1,747,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.1 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of EDVMF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

