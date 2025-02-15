Entropy Technologies LP Invests $106,000 in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.36 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 259.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLMN. Barclays cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLMN

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,133.54. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at $623,966.98. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.