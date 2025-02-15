Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.28. Evolution Petroleum shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 139,492 shares traded.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.14 million, a P/E ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,846 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evolution Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

