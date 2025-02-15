Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. Citigroup increased their target price on Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Shares of EXEL opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,588 shares of company stock worth $3,981,864. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

