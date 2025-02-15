Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

