Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.70 EPS

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $50.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $43.72 by $6.70, Zacks reports. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter.
Fairfax Financial Price Performance
Fairfax Financial stock traded up $56.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,463.92. 7,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,388.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,300.11. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $985.00 and a 1 year high of $1,493.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Fairfax Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $15.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
