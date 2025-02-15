Family CFO Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.42 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

