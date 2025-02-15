FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 17,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 28,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

FAT Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.79%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

