Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.70 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 15966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.17.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.