Financial Comparison: SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) & H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and SES”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00 SES $2.20 billion 1.08 -$974.59 million ($4.18) -1.02

Profitability

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher revenue and earnings than SES. SES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H. Lundbeck A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16% SES -83.41% 6.16% 2.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for H. Lundbeck A/S and SES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 0 0 0 0 0.00 SES 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats SES on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

(Get Free Report)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About SES

(Get Free Report)

SES S.A. provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries. In addition, the company offers video services, which includes end-to-end managed services to audience; and provides multi-screen and multi-device viewing experiences on linear channels, video-on-demand, streaming platforms, and social media sites for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations. Further, it provides linear video aggregation and distribution, such as direct-to-home, direct-to-cable, and internet protocol TV households; channel management solutions comprising playout; and live feeds and redundancy features. The company was formerly known as SES Global SA and changed its name to SES S.A. in December 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.