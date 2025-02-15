First Merchants Corp Invests $402,000 in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth $469,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INBK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $42.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $284.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.51). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

