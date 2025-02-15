First Merchants Corp Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,735,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 857,417 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after buying an additional 2,803,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,922,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,377,000 after purchasing an additional 648,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.