First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.14 and last traded at $120.14. Approximately 24,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 30,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.53.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4657 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

