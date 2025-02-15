First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.14 and last traded at $120.14. Approximately 24,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 30,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.53.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4657 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.