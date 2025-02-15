First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 21,027 shares.The stock last traded at $100.79 and had previously closed at $100.65.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $961.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.6219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
