First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 21,027 shares.The stock last traded at $100.79 and had previously closed at $100.65.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $961.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.6219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 641,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,096,000 after acquiring an additional 72,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,857,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 275,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 248,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.