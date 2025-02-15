First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FID traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,723. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

