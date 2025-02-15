Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.59 and last traded at $56.23. Approximately 497,949 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.18.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25.

About Franklin Bitcoin ETF

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

