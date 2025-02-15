Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRSH

Freshworks Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $96,920.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,680.60. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 830,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $12,723,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,930.21. This trade represents a 60.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,727,211 shares of company stock valued at $27,224,746. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 1,987.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.