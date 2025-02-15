Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) Short Interest Update

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Price Performance
Shares of FRVWY stock remained flat at $8.74 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.45.
About Friedrich Vorwerk Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Friedrich Vorwerk Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Friedrich Vorwerk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedrich Vorwerk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.