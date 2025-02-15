Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) Short Interest Update

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of FRVWY stock remained flat at $8.74 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.45.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE provides various solutions for transformation and transportation of energy in Germany and Europe. The company operates through Natural Gas, Electricity, Clean Hydrogen, and Adjacent Opportunities segments. The Natural Gas segment comprises infrastructure services and product solutions for the transport and conversion of raw natural gas into treated natural gas; and engages in transporting the natural gas through high-pressure pipelines to processing in filtering and separation plants, compressor stations, storage and measurement systems, LNG terminals, and gas pressure control and measurement systems.

