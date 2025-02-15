Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 5,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.68.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.