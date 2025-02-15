FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp.’s Shareholders Vote for Business Combination with Fold, Inc.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EMLDU) recently disclosed the outcomes of its special meeting in lieu of the annual meeting of stockholders held on February 13, 2025. The meeting concentrated on pivotal decisions related to the proposed merger with Fold, Inc. The company confirmed its agreement and plan of merger with Fold, underscoring the initiation of a business combination marked by multiple strategic transactions.

During the said Special Meeting, shareholders who held shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock as of January 15, 2025, the record date, had the privilege to partake in voting. A substantial turnout was observed, with approximately 82.975% of eligible shares being represented, enabling the fulfilment of the designated quorum for decision-making.

The key points of consideration during the meeting included numerous proposals, detailed in the Company’s previously circulated definitive proxy statement/prospectus. The eminent resolutions tackled matters like the approval and adoption of the Merger Agreement, proposed Charter, and Bylaws of the combined company post-Business Combination, among others. Voting results revealed considerable shareholder support for the outlined measures.

Key outcomes encompassed the resoundingly favorable votes on various proposals. Noteworthy results include a high percentage of votes in favor of crucial decisions, such as the approval and adoption of the aforementioned Merger Agreement, Proposed Charter, and Bylaws. Furthermore, affirmative votes favoring alterations in share authorizations and directorial appointments signified substantial investor backing for the envisaged strategic transformations.

Following the Special Meeting’s conclusion, FTAC Emerald also reported its shareholders’ approval of the Business Combination with Fold, Inc., a prominent bitcoin financial services company. The collaborative efforts are aimed at fostering enhanced accessibility to bitcoin investment opportunities through premium financial products, making strides toward an inclusive financial landscape.

Upon the closing of the Business Combination, anticipated around February 14, 2025, the combined entity is slated to adopt the name “Fold Holdings, Inc.” with its securities set to trade under new ticker symbols on the Nasdaq exchange. The merger underscores FTAC’s strategic drive towards creating value with a focus on social, financial, and environmental objectives.

For additional details on the voting results and comprehensive insights into the planned Business Combination between FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. and Fold, Inc., interested parties are encouraged to access the pertinent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

