FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Announces Dividend of $0.49

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4869 per share on Sunday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 16th.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAIO stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.