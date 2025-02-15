FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Announces Dividend of $0.49

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4869 per share on Sunday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 16th.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of FTAIO stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.