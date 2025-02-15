GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Announces Earnings Results

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19, Zacks reports. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.610-4.750 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,946,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,626. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.51.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

