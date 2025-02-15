Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 1.6 %

Genmab A/S stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.97. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $186.61 and a 12-month high of $323.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.28 and its 200-day moving average is $230.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $5.24. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 23.49%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

