Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the January 15th total of 137,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 834,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.78. 552,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.17. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $386.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.46%. Research analysts expect that Gilat Satellite Networks will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.