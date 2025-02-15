Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,292,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 621,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 187,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 565,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 306,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

