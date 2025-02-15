Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.89 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

