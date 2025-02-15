Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 21,783 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,783 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,062,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after buying an additional 310,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 358,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,097 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,348,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 352,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 214.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $28,242,361.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 482,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,252.98. The trade was a 78.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock worth $416,950,073. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

