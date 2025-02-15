GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

GoDaddy Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $29.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.58. 4,395,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,305. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,632 shares in the company, valued at $38,283,445.20. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $526,601.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $17,658,272. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $4,709,650. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

