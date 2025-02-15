Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 143,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 127,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.28 and a quick ratio of 220.64.

Greencastle Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties in Canada. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in the Jewel Ridge gold property located in Nevada, the United States; the Primate oil and gas property in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier oil and gas project located in Alberta.

