Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.75 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 116.80 ($1.47), with a volume of 1075272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.49).

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

