Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $650 billion during the quarter.

Grow Capital Trading Down 22.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GRWC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943. Grow Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

