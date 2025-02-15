Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $650 billion during the quarter.
Grow Capital Trading Down 22.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GRWC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943. Grow Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
Grow Capital Company Profile
