GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 451,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 617,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
GrowGeneration Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $84.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.09.
Insider Activity at GrowGeneration
In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert bought 57,467 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,795.25. This trade represents a 3.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Salaman bought 58,476 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,748.24. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,503,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,695.52. This trade represents a 4.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GrowGeneration Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
