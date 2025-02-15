GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 451,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 617,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $84.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.09.

Insider Activity at GrowGeneration

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert bought 57,467 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,795.25. This trade represents a 3.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Salaman bought 58,476 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,748.24. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,503,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,695.52. This trade represents a 4.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,870,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 370,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 90,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

