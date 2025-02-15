Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 95,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 332,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,112. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

