Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.42 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

