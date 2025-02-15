Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

