Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

RTX Trading Down 2.5 %

RTX stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.63. RTX Co. has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

