Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

