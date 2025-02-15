Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Harbour Energy stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

