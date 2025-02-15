Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
Harbour Energy stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.
About Harbour Energy
