Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Harford Bank Price Performance

Shares of Harford Bank stock remained flat at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. Harford Bank has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Harford Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Harford Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.27%.

About Harford Bank

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

