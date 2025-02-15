Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

