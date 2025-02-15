Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,043.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

ZBH opened at $100.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.69 and a 52 week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

