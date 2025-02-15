Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 62 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 17,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.00.

ZBRA opened at $318.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $266.75 and a 1 year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

