HC Wainwright Comments on Tigo Energy FY2029 Earnings

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share.

Tigo Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

TYGO opened at $1.02 on Friday. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy ( NASDAQ:TYGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 103.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tigo Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) by 166.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Tigo Energy worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

