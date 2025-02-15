Head-To-Head Comparison: Chenghe Acquisition I (LATG) versus The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Chenghe Acquisition I and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chenghe Acquisition I N/A N/A -8.81% Chenghe Acquisition I Competitors 11.96% -46.50% 1.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Chenghe Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Chenghe Acquisition I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chenghe Acquisition I and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chenghe Acquisition I N/A $430,000.00 -34.00 Chenghe Acquisition I Competitors $1.13 billion $86.08 million 35.20

Volatility and Risk

Chenghe Acquisition I’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chenghe Acquisition I. Chenghe Acquisition I is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Chenghe Acquisition I has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chenghe Acquisition I’s competitors have a beta of -0.07, indicating that their average share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chenghe Acquisition I competitors beat Chenghe Acquisition I on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Chenghe Acquisition I

Chenghe Acquisition I Co. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as LatAmGrowth SPAC and changed its name to Chenghe Acquisition I Co. in November 2023. Chenghe Acquisition I Co. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

