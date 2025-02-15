Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9,710 billion for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 26.64%.
Hennessy Advisors Price Performance
NASDAQ HNNA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 13.78 and a quick ratio of 13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.77.
Hennessy Advisors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is 59.78%.
Insider Activity at Hennessy Advisors
About Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
