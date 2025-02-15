Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9,710 billion for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

NASDAQ HNNA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 13.78 and a quick ratio of 13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Insider Activity at Hennessy Advisors

About Hennessy Advisors

In other news, VP Daniel B. Steadman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,879.98. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas L. Seavey sold 11,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $126,686.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,707.76. This represents a 13.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $367,315. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.