Hickory Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

