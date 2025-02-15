Hotel Stocks To Follow Today – February 12th

Booking, Kraft Heinz, Marriott International, Ecolab, Hilton Worldwide, Expedia Group, and Carnival Co. & are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that operate hotels or resort properties. Investing in hotel stocks provides an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to the hospitality industry and potentially benefit from the financial performance of these companies. The value of hotel stocks can be influenced by various factors such as occupancy rates, room rates, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $67.29 on Wednesday, hitting $4,964.61. 80,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,997. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,934.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4,483.62. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $28.65. 11,851,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $290.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,960. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.37 and a 200-day moving average of $261.87.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $260.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,665. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $212.71 and a 12-month high of $267.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.06 and a 200-day moving average of $246.08.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $4.36 on Wednesday, hitting $273.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,747. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $274.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average of $236.86.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $5.65 on Wednesday, hitting $202.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,744. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.87.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 6,155,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,693,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

